Arizona hazmat spill forces evacuations; driver dead, police say

(NewsNation) — A hazmat spill in Tuscon, Arizona, has prompted evacuations and a shelter-in-place order, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident after a semitrailer rolled over, leaking hazardous material. This collision happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“The commercial vehicle involved in this collision was hauling nitric acid in liquid form,” DPS said. Police initially said the vehicle was a tanker but later corrected it to a “truck tractor pulling a box trailer.”

The driver of the vehicle is deceased, police said.

According to the CDC, nitric acid (HNO₃) is a colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes and an acrid odor.

“Exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane. It can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion. Nitric acid is highly corrosive,” the CDC website reads.

Firefighters walk as an overturned truck spews orange smoke in the background at I-10 Highway in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., February 14, 2023. Tucson Fire Service/Handout via REUTERS

First responders on the scene are working to evacuate the area.

The spill forced Interstate 10 to close in both directions, between Rita and Kolb Road. Anyone within a one-mile radius should shelter in place and turn off heaters, police said.

Authorities are also asking that people within a half-mile around the incident evacuate.