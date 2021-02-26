Arizona man faked his own kidnapping as an excuse to avoid work, police say

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — Arizona police say a man who claimed he had been kidnapped later confessed that he made the story up to avoid going to work.

The Coolidge Police Department said officers responded to reports of “a male subject with whose hands were bound behind his back with a belt and had a bandanna stuffed in his mouth on Feb. 10, near the area of 1st St. and Northern Ave.”

Brandon Soules, 19, told officers that two masked men had kidnapped him, kicked him unconscious, and drove him around in a vehicle before leaving him in the area he was found.

After an investigation, detectives found no evidence that a kidnapping or assault had occurred. Soules admitted that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work, police said.

Officials say he was arrested Feb. 17 for false reporting.