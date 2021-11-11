(NewsNation Now) — A 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior has died nearly a week after the injuries she sustained at Astroworld, according to the family attorney on Thursday.

Bharti Shahani is the 9th person to have died as a result of the incident. Hundreds of others were treated for injuries on-site and at least 13 were hospitalized. They included a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival with his father but became separated as the crowd grew dangerously packed, according to family members.

“Bharti was a shining star in the community,” her family’s attorney, James Lassiter, said. “She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades.”

Officials have not disclosed details about the fans who have been hospitalized since Friday, but the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father has said the child was in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

Determining the timeline of events at the Travis Scott performance that left nine dead is a major focus of the city’s criminal investigation, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Wednesday.

This story is developing.