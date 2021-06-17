At least 13 injured in series of drive-by shootings outside Phoenix

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — At least 13 people were injured Thursday in drive-by shootings in three cities west of Phoenix and authorities were trying to determine if a detained suspect was responsible for all of the incidents.

One person was reported dead according to local officials briefing the press.

Police stated there were 8 different crime scenes where victims were injured. They said the spree lasted 1 1/2 hours.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Peoria police and Surprise police each were investigating reported shootings although it was unclear if any or all of the incidents were linked.

A spokesperson for Banner Health hospitals said two victims were taken to Banner Boswell, three others went to Banner Thunderbird and four were admitted to Banner Del Webb.

The extent of their injuries and conditions were not immediately available, but Surprise police said one of persons shot had life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two Surprise victims weren’t immediately released.

Peoria police said the suspect was found during a traffic stop in Surprise after witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway car.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the suspect.

Peoria police said an unidentified female was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS officials said a vehicle also was shot at Thursday on the Loop 303 freeway in Surprise.

This is a developing story, check back soon for updates