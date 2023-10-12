Austin EMTs, firefighters help deliver baby girl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new bundle of joy calls Austin home after Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and Austin Fire Department crews helped deliver a baby girl Tuesday.

ATCEMS said in a social media post medics were dispatched early Tuesday morning following reports of a pregnant patient having contractions. When crews arrived, they saw “their patient in active labor, with the baby crowning,” per the post.

Within 10 minutes, ATCEMS and AFD teams helped deliver the baby girl, adding both the mom and infant are doing well.

ATCEMS officials told KXAN the department assists with between 10 and 15 baby deliveries each year. All emergency medical technicians — whether they’re basic or intermediate level, as well as paramedics — are trained in obstetrics and childbirth, along with identifying emergency situations involving pregnancies and deliveries.

“Our paramedics and advanced practice paramedics undergo additional training to mitigate more emergent situations that we may encounter,” a spokesperson told KXAN via email. “Additionally we carry both Doppler and ultrasound equipment to assess babies hearts rate and statuses in utero.”