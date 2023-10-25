Several Austin schools deemed safe after ‘swatting’ incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said six area campuses were deemed safe and “Secure” statuses were lifted following a “swatting exercise,” or criminal act that involves reporting a false crime to elicit a police response.

Police determined it was a “swatting exercise” after finding the source of the emails, the district said.

The district told KXAN that Austin High School, O. Henry Middle School, Kealing Middle School, Rosedale School, Hill Elementary School and Casis Elementary School were the campuses that went into Secure after receiving emails containing a threat to the schools.

The “Secure” school status was lifted around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. That status is different from a lockdown situation, as there isn’t an active threat within the building. During a “Secure” situation, no one is allowed to leave or entire the buildings, but all activities continue as normal inside. This meant families and visitors wouldn’t be permitted to enter or leave the school.

The district said it immediately contacted Austin ISD police who investigated the incident.

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.