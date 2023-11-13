‘We heard more gunfire’: Neighbors recall Austin hostage situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is mourning one of its officers; during a hostage situation Saturday morning, two officers were shot. One of them is in stable condition, according to APD. The other officer passed away.

‘We heard more gunfire’

It’s a morning Montana Jones will never forget.

“We heard more gunfire,” Montana said. “Like 30 officers just all down there. I don’t know. It was all red and blue lights.”

Montana lives behind the home on Bernoulli Drive where APD responded in South Austin.

“We get a knock on the door,” Montana said. “A police officer saying, ‘We’re gonna have SWAT coming through shortly. Can we use your backyard?'”

APD in south Austin following police shooting that killed 1 officer, injured another (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD in south Austin following police shooting that killed 1 officer, injured another (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD in south Austin following police shooting that killed 1 officer, injured another (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD in south Austin following police shooting that killed 1 officer, injured another (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

APD in south Austin following police shooting that killed 1 officer, injured another (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Montana wasn’t the only one startled by the noise.

“I was woken up by some, you know what I thought were gunshots,” said neighbor Gaston Jones. “A couple of minutes went by, I hear doors slamming, sirens.”

Gaston, his wife and two kids were home at the time.

“You know there’s something really serious going on, especially when you see SWAT come down the road,” Gaston said. “Should you take cover? Should you not take cover?”

‘A very tragic day’

During a press conference, APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said officers responded to a 911 call requesting help in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

“A caller was screaming for help. The caller provided more details and said somebody was stabbing her,” Henderson said.

APD said one victim was able to leave the home and told officers more people were injured inside.

“As the officers entered, they were fired upon by the suspect,” Henderson said. “The officers then backed out of the residence and did not return fire at that time.”

SWAT was called to the scene and entered the home.

“The suspect immediately fired his gun at the officers and the officers the SWAT officers returned fire,” Henderson said. “Information was provided over the radio two officers were shot.”

Austin-Travis County EMS took both officers to a hospital where one passed away.

The suspect died from his injuries and two victims were found dead on scene as well.

“I’d like to state that this has been a very tragic day. Very tragic incident for all involved,” Henderson said.

Law enforcement and first responders gather near Dell Seton Medical Center the morning of Nov. 11, 2023, to honor an Austin Police officer who was killed in the line of duty, as well as another officer who was injured. (KXAN Photo)

Police lights lit up downtown Austin with first responders paying their respects to the fallen officer outside Dell Seton Medical Center.

“That’s so sad to see that we’d just lost an officer,” Montana said.

Montana said he’s left eternally grateful for the bravery of all the officers involved.

“APD, thank you. Handling the situation, taking care of us, letting us get back home,” Montana said. “I love our police.”

Two concurrent investigations

APD said it would conduct two simultaneous investigations into this incident.

The first is a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

An administrative investigation will be conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit with the Austin Office of Police Oversight.