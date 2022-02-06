Water bubbles and boils on a gas stove or range in a home kitchen. Blue flame and stainless steel pot.

AUSTIN (NewsNation Now) — The entire city of Austin is under a boil water notice, with Austin Water representatives estimating that it will continue to be in effect for a few days, according to NewsNation local affiliate KXAN.

Right now, emergency water restrictions mean residents are also being asked to conserve water.

This is because a water treatment plant in Austin is out of service due to an “internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant,” KXAN reported.

Under boil notices, people are told to use bottled water or boil tap water to drink and to prepare food, When boiling water, people should let it bubble vigorously for two minutes before letting it cool.

In many cases, unboiled tap water can be used to wash hands, bathe and shower, provided it is not swallowed. But only boiled water should be used when brushing teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the boil notice is not connected to the winter storm that swept through Central Texas on Thursday.

Students and staff at Austin Independent School District have been asked to bring their own bottled and cooled, boiled water to school Monday. Classes will still start as scheduled, the school district said.

“We’re all going to be very safe as long as we use bottled or boiled water,” Austin ISD said on its website.

This is Austin Water’s first boil water notice since the February 2021 winter storm, when there was one that lasted nearly a week.

To lift the notice, officials said, the Ulrich Water Treatment Plant needs to come back online and operate under normal plant treatment levels. Water sampling results have to reveal “no water quality issues,” and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has to authorize Austin water to end the boil notice.