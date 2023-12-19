Better Business Bureau investigates Austin bridal shop, brides left without dresses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Better Business Bureau said its investigating a bridal shop in Austin.

It’s after customers said the shop wouldn’t respond to text or calls about their orders and unexpectedly closed.

The situation left brides without their wedding dress.

‘It’s a lot of money’

Lisa Garcia had everything planned out for her wedding day in February 2024.

“This is the venue we’re getting married at,” Garcia said. “It’s Canyonwood Ridge. It’s out in Dripping Springs.”

But something Garcia was missing was her dress; a dress she paid for but never received.

“I was just like, I don’t know what to do,” Garcia said. “I don’t have a dress and I’m 90 days out from my wedding.”

Garcia was one of the brides left without their wedding dress after shopping at Belle Saison Bridal in north Austin.

She said she paid for the dress in full and was told it would be ready in October.

“That’s $3,000,” Garcia said. “It’s a lot of money.”

But when the time came for the dress to be ready, she couldn’t get in touch with the shop.

When she went to visit in person, she was surprised to find no one inside.

“The doors are locked. The lights are off, and there’s mail on the floor,” she said.

At the front door, a lockout notice said the store owner is behind on rent and owes more than $75,000.

KXAN reached out to the bridal shop but have not heard back.

BBB investigating

Katie Galan, Director of Education and Community Engagement with the BBB, said this is not that uncommon.

“It’s definitely something that we have seen before, just in general, where you’ve ordered something from a store, and then the store closes, and then you’re stuck without your money or without your product,” Galan said.

Galan said in this situation, a customer is entitled to what they paid for.

“No matter if they open up a different business elsewhere, or they move to a different city, that business is still legally obligated to provide you either your product or a full refund,” Galan said.

Galan said the BBB investigation team is looking into this bridal shop as a result of these complaints.

“Gets passed on to you know, local law enforcement, as well as the Texas Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission,” Galan said.

When it comes to weddings, Galan said search different businesses on their website for ratings and complaints.

With DJ’s, caterers or decorators, get at least three references.

Lastly, Galan said get your deposit amount, remaining balances or any kind of timeframe in writing.

Helping other brides

Thankfully Garcia said she was able to get the dress she wanted with help from Amour Bridal in Cedar Park.

Now, she has everything she needs for the special day.

“I’m just so excited to be standing up there and telling my fiancé that I want to be his wife forever,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she wants to help other brides who might be in the same circumstance.

She said Signature Bridal and Amour Bridal are two shops who would try and help brides order the dress they originally purchased.

Garcia made a list of the designers that Belle Saison carried that these stores have as well.

Signature Bridal:

Allure Bridals

Allure Couture

Amare Couture

Allure Wilderly Bride

CasaBlance

Madison James

Abella

Le Blanc

Amour Bridal:

Julietta

Mori Lee

Voyage

The Other White Dress

Blu

“I just know how it was in my shoes and I don’t want that for any other bride in the same situation,” Garcia said.

Craig Dunagan, the attorney representing the owner of the North Star Center where Belle Saison Bridal is located, sent a statement to KXAN.