(NewsNation) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday at a news conference, criticizing the Republican for not doing more to prevent school shootings.

The conference was a day after a shooting in Uvalde where 19 children and two adults died after an 18-year-old gunman went from classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

O’Rourke interrupted Abbott’s press conference on the shooting, saying that that Tuesday’s events were “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

“You’re doing nothing,” he said, coming up to a table where Abbott was flanked by numerous other officials.

O’Rourke’s outburst quickly drew a sharp rebuke from others present at the conference, who yelled at him as he was escorted out. One man yelled profanities at him, and called him “sick” for making the shooting a “political issue.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

As he was led out of the room, O’Rourke turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

This came after O’Rourke criticized the governor for his planned attendance at this weekend’s National Rifle Association leadership summit in Houston.

“Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas,” O’Rourke, one of Texas’ strongest Democratic forces, tweeted Tuesday night.

Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, said some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting but added they can’t break the contract.

The greater question, he said, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde.

“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”

UVALDE, TX – MAY 25: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to the media after interrupting a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 21 people were killed, including 19 children, during a mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The shooter, identified as 18 year old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

