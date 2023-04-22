Biden approves disaster declaration for Texas winter storms

An icy mix covers Highway 114 on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Roanoke, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Wednesday. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration and approved relief in Texas in conjunction with the severe winter storms that hit the state in late January.

In a statement Saturday, Biden ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement local and state recovery efforts in impacted communities.

“Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in the counties of Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Hays, Henderson, Kendall, Lee, Leon, Milam, Robertson, Travis, and Williamson,” the statement reads.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Biden for partially approving the state’s request for a major disaster declaration in a statement following shortly after the announcement.

“This partial approval of my major disaster declaration request submitted to the president in February is a critical first step to helping Texans recover from this severe weather event, Abbott said. Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to support recovery from damage that occurred as a result of this storm.”

Heavy ice storms covered large parts of Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee earlier this year, leaving thousands to brave the conditions without power.