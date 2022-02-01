Body of missing Houston man found in trunk of his own car

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Police have confirmed the remains found in the trunk of a vehicle towed from a Dallas parking lot are those of a missing 25-year-old man.

Taylour Young was last seen Dec. 9 when surveillance video showed his silver Honda Civic pulling up to an ATM in Houston during his lunch break.

His mother and girlfriend later used a tracking app to locate his cellphone, which was found in bushes next to the ATM.

The Civic was towed in mid-January to an impound lot. The remains were found in the trunk Jan. 19. Young’s family was notified this weekend after police made the identification.

Now, his friends and family are trying to figure out how they will get by without him.

“He’s really the most selfless human being I’ve ever known,” said friend Christian Gorgy. “It just makes no sense that anybody would want to do this and I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Young’s mother, Tiffany Robinson, also can’t imagine why anyone would want to harm her son.

“And it’s just heartbreaking for me to wonder why would someone want to hurt him,” she said.

Police have not said whether the bank cameras showed anyone else in Young’s car at the time of his disappearance. Searches of the neighborhoods surrounding the bank have not provided additional information.

As the case picked up national attention, even musician Cardi B posted a plea for information on Instagram.

The family is now seeking more answers from Young’s girlfriend — a relationship friends said Young was trying to end.

“I just know that she would give the guy problems,” Gorgy said. “He was planning on breaking up with a girl anyway. And he was trying to get out of the relationship.”