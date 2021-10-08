Bodycam footage shows moment 3 children rescued after spending more than 24 hours in forest

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Police body camera footage shows the moment three children under the age of seven were rescued from the Sam Houston National Forest about 60 miles north of Houston.

The children wandered off a main trail to play in a dry creek bed and couldn’t find their way out — which prompted a multi-agency search. The two boys and a girl took shelter under a fallen tree overnight until they a good Samaritan who is familiar with the forest found them and called police.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Jason Smith led the group on a 20-minute hike to a main road, where paramedics were waiting.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the children were not injured, and in the video, the children only complained about a few scratches.

A county judge thanked nine agencies in a Facebook post, and police said hundreds of officials were involved in the search.

The good Samaritan chose to remain anonymous and said he doesn’t want any public attention for the good deed.