Bomb threat “could have been fatal” for Texas hospital patients with COVID, prosecutor said

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — Joseph Saiz, 54, pleaded guilty and was convicted of making a bomb threat and other charges according to a statement from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney in Clovis.

“On April 19, 2020 … Mr. Saiz called a bomb threat into the Covenant Hospital of Plainview,” an official statement said.

“The Court learned that Mr. Saiz’s actions had a profound impact on hospital staff and due to the severity and acuity of their COVID patients, evacuation could have been fatal for some,” the district attorney said.

Saiz was sentenced to one and-a-half years in prison plus time to be served afterward in the form of both probation and parole.

“Saiz expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged that his alcohol issues had contributed to this incident,” the district attorney said.

