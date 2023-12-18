Calif. woman steals Uber driver’s car on way to Texas airport

(NewsNation) — A California woman is facing charges in Texas after police say she stole her Uber driver’s car and credit card.

CBS Austin reports Neusha Alexandra Afkami, 27, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 10 for the alleged car theft and also for using the victim’s credit card without consent. An affidavit obtained by CBS Austin shows Afkami was getting a ride to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when she grabbed the Uber driver’s phone and threw it out the window.

The driver left the vehicle to get the phone. It was then Afkami took the car, and drove away in the Uber Driver’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, the affidavit said.

Officers found Afkami at the airport as she was trying to board a flight. Afkami, CBS Austin writes, had the victim’s wallet, including a Chase Visa debit card. A receipt showed Afkami used the card to buy candy, a shot glass, and other items that totaled about $120, Fox 7 Austin reported.

The Washington Post said after Afkami was read her Miranda Rights, she told officers she thought she was being kidnapped — but the arrest affidavit notes she hadn’t tried to call 911, despite having a phone.

Afkami, the newspaper wrote, said to police that she’d told the driver “I need to get to the airport so I’m going to take your car and drop it off at the Southwest Airlines.”

Court records show Afkami was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse. Fox 7 Austin wrote she posted bond and is due in court Jan. 9.