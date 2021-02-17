California youth soccer team stranded in Texas during winter storms

CLOVIS, Cali (NewsNation Now) — A California youth soccer team from Clovis is stranded in Texas following the winter weather that has frozen large parts of the state.

Clovis Crossfire was in the Austin area for a tournament this weekend.

“This morning I think it was five degrees, and on Sunday we actually played in snow,” player Samantha Tristan told NewsNation affiliate KSEE.

The team’s last game of the tournament was canceled along with their flights home on Sunday.

Some on the trip made it home anyways but about 20 others, including players, coaches and family members did not. They are staying at a hotel near Austin until they can find another flight home. As of Tuesday night, their hotel still had power and they were able to extend their stay.

“Our lights were flickering yesterday for like an hour-ish but it never really went out but we’re very scarce and water and food down in the hotel,” said player Alyssa Bosworth.

With the city shut down, they’re making do with food and supplies from a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

“They’re all online for school so they can get that done. But a lot of parents are missing work and you know things like that so it’s definitely a stressful time for everybody,” said coach John Clarke.

Clarke says it’s the first time most of the girls have experienced winter weather on such a large scale. They are making the most of the situation by playing card games and having a snowball fight.

“To those girls on our on our team that stayed home back in California, you guys are probably happy that you stayed back but we miss you for sure and we’ll hopefully be back here back there in the next couple of days,” said Clarke.