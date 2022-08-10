Bystanders and Firefighters helped rescue a woman trapped in a sinkhole in El Paso Tuesday.

(NewsNation) — A woman suffered minor injuries after her car was submerged by a sinkhole that opened in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday.

NewsNation local affiliate KTSM said the woman was taken to a hospital.

A day later, the car is still buried 12 feet deep in the mud.

“We don’t know how big the sinkhole is, but we know it’s enough for an entire car to fit in,” El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar told CBS Austin Tuesday.

Video taken by Dueñas-Aguilar and posted on Storyful shows bystanders and fire crews pulling the woman out of the rear windshield of the car. The car was swallowed by the sinkhole only moments later.

“The fire department just got here in time,” one bystander said. “30 seconds more and she would have been dead.”

Three firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor injuries caused when they broke the back window to rescue the woman, Dueñas-Aguilar said.

Heavy rain poured in parts of El Paso starting around 4 p.m. Tuesday before the incident, Austin’s local CBS station reported.

Sinkholes can form when water dissolves the surface layer of ground and soil loosens.

News crews reported seeing a downed traffic light and a fence at the intersection, with large pools of water.