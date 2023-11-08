1 injured after explosion at Texas chemical plant; school evacuated

(NewsNation) — One person was injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in Texas Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to Sound Resource Solutions in Shepherd, NewsNation local affiliate KIAH reports, with more on the way.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the area were told to shelter in place by the San Jacinto Office of Emergency Management. Earlier in the day, that had been a five-mile radius.

An employee at the petroleum plant suffered minor burns and is being treated for his injuries, Geoff Harfield, president of Sound Resource Solution, LLC said.

About 31 students at Wildwood Academy private school were evacuated to the Shepherd Independent School District’s administrative building.

All students are safe, and the district remains in contact with local officials and first responders, SISD said on Facebook.

Highway 59 was also shut down due to the explosion.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in video captured by residents as the plant caught fire in Shepherd, Texas, a mainly rural area about 60 miles from Houston.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.