Shipping containers from Arizona border wall to become tiny homes

FILE – A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote section area of San Rafael Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(NewsNation) — Shipping containers once used to build a border wall in Arizona will now be used to build tiny houses for young adults aging out of foster care.

Faith-based Arizona nonprofit Wholistic Transformation will be turning some of the containers into seven tiny houses. Each house will be a one-bedroom home with a kitchen, and residents will be able to personalize the interior.

Once a child in the foster care system turns 18, they are given the option to continue in care until 21 or to age out. Young adults who leave the system may be given a monthly stipend, but it is often not enough to cover essentials like rent.

Those aging out of the system may also lack access to other resources needed to get an apartment, like up-front deposits or someone who can co-sign for a lease.

According to research published in the American Journal of Public Health, between 31% and 46% of young adults who age out of foster care will experience at least one episode of homelessness before the age of 26.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey used shipping containers to construct a border wall but agreed to dismantle it after a lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The shipping containers will first be available to government agencies or nonprofits that can use them, and any remaining containers will be available for sale.