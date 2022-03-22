Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

(NewsNation) — Texas fire crews made progress containing a massive complex of wildfires Tuesday that have resulted in the death of a sheriff’s deputy and burned dozens of homes, officials said.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since the fires broke out last week in an area about 120 miles west of Dallas.

The group of seven wildfires burning across more than 54,000 acres in Central Texas’s Eastland County continued to threaten homes, livestock, and land.

Over the weekend, it destroyed most of Carbon, a hamlet with 225 residents, and forced some 2,400 people in the area to evacuate. Many have been able to go back to their homes, fire officials said.

The fires were about 60% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 30% containment a day before, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. So far, nearly 150 structures have been swallowed by the flames and Deputy Sgt. Barbar Fenley was killed, while going door-to-door to warn residents.

“The extreme conditions present across the state last week, greatly impacted several communities and the Texans that live there,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “These communities endured significant loss and we grieve with you.”

In Ranger, Texas, a man was arrested over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church, police said.

Overall, crews have responded to 178 wildfires that have burned nearly 170 square miles statewide since last Thursday, officials said.

Abby Felchner, Bre Riggs and Priscilla Maynard go through the debris of a friend’s house which burned in the Eastland Complex wildfire in Eastland County, Texas, on March 18, 2022. (Ronald Erdrich / USA Today Network via Reuters)

Also on Tuesday, cleanup was underway after several tornadoes were reported along Texas’ Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth.

One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured after two unconfirmed tornadoes caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.