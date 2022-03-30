(NewsNation) — Dallas police have arrested one suspect and are asking for help finding another accused of stealing five Amazon delivery trucks containing more than $15,000 worth of packages.

Police tweeted that they are looking for Mical Ford, 36, after Nakeima Bryant, 42, was arrested and confessed to the thefts — identifying her partner in crime, according to local reports.

Police said the duo stole five trucks in all and in one case punched the truck’s driver to make their getaway.

According to reports, Ford punched the driver in the face when the delivery driver was walking back to the truck. Both suspects jumped in the delivery truck with Ford behind the wheel.

The delivery trucks have been recovered by authorities but not the packages containing more than $15,000 of items intended for delivery, according to local reports.



NewsNation’s Markey Martin explained on Rush Hour that many of these delivery truck thefts begin when criminals scope out the local Amazon fulfillment center.

“Those crooks, they come here [to the center], they lurk around and then they follow those delivery trucks until they can just strike at an instant,” she said. “And instead of making off with one or two packages, they make off with the entire truck.”

The thefts often occur in the blink of an eye. In one incident in New Orleans, captured on video, a driver had barely exited the vehicle before the thief jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

Anyone with information about the Dallas thefts is urged to call police at 214-671-3404.