Dallas Zoo welcomes baby giraffe, born on Independence Day

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — The Dallas Zoo is home to a new baby giraffe, which now shares a birthday with the United States.

The baby giraffe’s parents are named Chrystal and Tebogo. The mother carried the giraffe for almost the entire pandemic.

“15 months and at the end of 15 months, the reward is giving birth to a 100-pound baby that’s 5.5 feet tall,” said Matt James, the senior director of animal care at the zoo.

The female giraffe has yet to be named. The zoo is asking for the public’s input, putting an emphasis on her Independence Day debut.

“Firework or Liberty,” suggested one child at the zoo.

On Thursday, the zoo introduced the baby giraffe to the public, giving many families a chance to enjoy the celebration after spending a lot of time at home during the pandemic.

“This is our first time back at the zoo since last year,” said Samantha Strain, a mom at the zoo.

“Oh, it’s a relief,” said Tia Stelzer, another mother. “I mean, the pandemic with two young kids, you know we’re inside all the time going crazy. There’s only so many things we can do.”