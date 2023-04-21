Date set for yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder trial

Kaitlin Armstrong, a suspect in the murder of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, was found in possession of a receipt for plastic surgery upon her arrest in June. (Austin Police Department; Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — A trial date has been set in the case of a yoga teacher who allegedly murdered her boyfriend’s lover.

Kaitlin Armstrong appeared before the court on Thursday in a pre-trial hearing, where a trial date was set for June 26. The Travis County, Texas, judge told the defense team any requests for a delay needed to be made by May 1.

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to the crime of murdering cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson was found shot to death in a home in Austin, Texas, after traveling there for a bike race. Prosecutors say Armstrong killed Wilson in a jealous rage after finding out her boyfriend had been having a relationship with Wilson.

After being questioned by police, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica using her sister’s passport and reportedly altered her appearance with plastic surgery. She was arrested and brought back to the U.S. for trial.

Armstrong is being charged with first-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty under Texas law of up to life in prison or death.