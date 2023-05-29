DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job

One of the five members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) handpicked Disney oversight board has resigned just three months after taking his post, according to local reports.

Michael Sasso, a Florida attorney, was named to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District by DeSantis on Feb. 27, when legislation was signed giving the state government control of Walt Disney World’s special tax district.

Reports have not made clear what prompted Sasso’s resignation.

Sasso could not be immediately reached for comment by The Hill.

Last week, DeSantis appointed Sasso’s wife, Judge Meredith Sasso, to the state’s Supreme Court.

Sasso is the managing partner of Sasso and Sasso, P.A., a practice that focuses on election law, complex business and construction litigation.

After months of sparring that began with Disney criticizing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” education law, the company filed suit against DeSantis and other state officials last month, alleging that they have harmed its business with their moves in response, including stripping Disney World’s self-governing status.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” the lawsuit states.

DeSantis, who officially joined the 2024 White House race Wednesday after months of speculation, has dug in against the entertainment giant and recently filed to disqualify the judge overseeing the First Amendment case, citing previous comments regarding the Disney feud.