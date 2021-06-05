Multiple businesses lost in huge Phoenix fire, 1 hurt

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews remained on the scene Sunday of a huge fire in Phoenix that roared through multiple recycling yards, destroyed several businesses and injured a firefighter.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze Saturday that marked the single largest response to an emergency incident in the history of the Phoenix Fire Department, Capt. Todd Keller said.

The fire was brought under control overnight but about 50 crew members were continuing to stomp out hotspots, he said Sunday.

The firefighter who suffered a lower extremity injury remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition at a local hospital.

Ten area agencies joined in the effort at Friedman Waste Control Systems in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon as wooden pallets loaded with cardboard and paper fueled the flames that sent smoke over much of the city.

A neighboring lumber company, tire shop and recycling center were among the businesses lost, Keller said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

As many as 800 homes and businesses were without power at one time and about 150 residential and commercial customers were without power for about 10 hours, Keller said.

Police said 35th Avenue remained closed Sunday between Buckeye and Van Buren.