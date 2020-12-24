East Texas Marine surprises his mom just in time for Christmas

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas mother received an early Christmas surprise.

Doloras Spencer’s son, Private First Class Ruben Spencer, is a Marine who left for boot camp in mid-March, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wasn’t able to make it home after that, due to quarantine and even a few injuries.

This week though, thanks to some accomplices, PFC Ruben was able to surprise his mom at dinner.

“It was such a wonderful experience for me to see my son. I wasn’t expecting it. They really got me. They really got me. I was completely oblivious. I had no idea.” DOLORAS SPENCER

Ruben plans to spend the holidays at home with family and friends before he returns to duty in early January.