East Texas Marine surprises his mom just in time for Christmas

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas mother received an early Christmas surprise.
Doloras Spencer’s son, Private First Class Ruben Spencer, is a Marine who left for boot camp in mid-March, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
He wasn’t able to make it home after that, due to quarantine and even a few injuries.
This week though, thanks to some accomplices, PFC Ruben was able to surprise his mom at dinner.
Ruben plans to spend the holidays at home with family and friends before he returns to duty in early January.