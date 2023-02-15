At least one dead after El Paso mall shooting

(NewsNation) — At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Texas mall Wednesday, police said.

A shooting was reported close to 5:10 p.m. local time at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, NewsNation affiliate KTSM reported. Ambulances and police could be seen near the mall.

El Paso Police department confirmed the death and said at least four people were injured. KTSM reported the shooter was still at large.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate KTSM contributed to this report.