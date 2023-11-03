LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High levels of fecal bacteria in the Arizona Hot Springs have caused areas of Lake Mead National Recreational Area to close.

The Arizona Hot Springs Trail, Arizona Hot Springs, and the White Rock Canyon parking lot on Highway 93 are all closed, effective immediately, until further notice, according to NPS.

Officials are taking action to improve the water quality over the next serval days. The affected areas will reopen once the water quality meets federal and state safety standards.

Park staff routinely monitors water quality in and around Lake Mead National Recreation Area to ensure the safety of all guests.

NPS wants to remind the public to follow leave-no-trace principles, which include packing out trash and human waste.