Fire erupts at Texas Exxon plant, at least 4 hospitalized

(NewsNation Now) — Four people are hospitalized after a fire erupted on Friday at Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refining and petrochemical complex, one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States.

All other personnel were accounted for, Exxon said, adding that its emergency response crews were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that three people were evacuated by Lifeflight rescue helicopter and a fourth person was taken by ambulance.

Initial reports indicated there had been some type of explosion the plant, he said. There were no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place at the moment, the sheriff added.

The Baytown Police Department said the plant unit affected in the incident processed material with gasoline components.

Sources familiar with the Baytown complex operations said the fire was in the Baytown Olefins Plant but said no more details were immediately available.

Social media users said on Twitter that a blast shook buildings in the area.

The Baytown plant houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant, and the country’s fourth-biggest oil refinery, with the capacity to process 560,500 barrels per day of crude.