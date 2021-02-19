Fire overtakes Texas apartment complex, 50 people evacuated

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Firefighters are still working to contain a major fire north of San Antonio with limited water capacity.

The fire began Thursday afternoon and is still ongoing. According to Bexar County fire officials, the apartment complex’s hydrant is unable to dispense water and they’ve requested water tankers to contain the blaze.

50 people have been evacuated from the complex and there are no reports of injuries so far

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.