Former Texas school employee accused of inappropriate relationship

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — A former Rockdale Independent School District employee turned herself into law enforcement on Tuesday for two counts “related to an inappropriate relationship with a student,” according to a news release from Rockdale ISD.

The woman, later identified by the Rockdale Police Department as Shawnee Nicole Despain, 24, resigned from her position on Sept. 27, according to RISD.

Shawnee Nicole Despain, 24 | Courtesy Rockdale Police Department

Although the district did not say Despain was a teacher, police said she “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of her now former students while she was employed as a teacher” for the district.

RISD said it became aware of the allegations on Sept. 21 and took “immediate and decisive action.”

According to police, Despain turned herself in for two warrants — possession/promotion of child pornography and improper relationship between educator and student.

Rockdale ISD Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo said in the release, “The allegations, against Ms. Despain, are a grave violation of our district’s policies and code of conduct, and we take them very seriously.”

The district said it will cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation and will not comment further on the details of the case.

Bonds for Despain were set at $200,000 and $150,000, according to police.