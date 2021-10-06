GOP governors to tour at US-Mexico border

MCALLEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A group of Republican governors will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to tour the U.S. – Mexico border Wednesday, just a week after President Joe Biden denied Texas’ request for federal emergency assistance.

At the helm of the gathering is Abbott, who has been a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration.

The governors touring the border include: Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Little has been confirmed for the visit, but some of the governors said they planned to attend a news conference in Mission, Texas, with Abbott at 12 p.m. local time Wednesday. Ducey spokesman C.J. Karmargin said the governors plan to unveil a 10-point border security plan.

Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Biden. The surge of border crossings has happened despite Biden retaining many of the border restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump

Biden has faced bipartisan criticism over his administration’s approach to immigration. Last week, the Biden administration announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

The new guidelines replace interim rules issued in February that were initially blocked by a federal judge in August as part of a lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana. They break from a more aggressive approach to immigration enforcement under Trump, who early in his presidency directed authorities to apprehend anyone who was illegally in the country.

The release comes as Biden has come under fire from allies for his reliance on a Trump-era public health authority to rapidly expel migrants encountered on the U.S.-Mexico border while also facing Republican criticism that he hasn’t done enough to counter a sharp increase in migrants seeking to enter the country.

The Biden administration has expelled about 5,000 Haitians who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at Del Rio, Texas, in recent weeks. A federal appeals court in Washington on Thursday cleared the administration to continue expelling families under the public-health authority known as Title 42. The appeals court put on hold a lower court order barring the expulsions of families hours before the ban was to take effect.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.