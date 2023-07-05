Group covers confederate monument outside Williamson County courthouse

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — While the Fourth of July commemorates the Declaration of Independence within the United States, two groups focused on a different piece of U.S. history Tuesday.

Outside the Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown stands a confederate monument. Members of the Williamson County Patriots wrapped the monument with a black fabric Tuesday, before then wrapping it with an American flag.

The group was taking signatures down to showcase to Williamson County Commissioners there is public support for the monument’s removal.

“The American flag that we put on the fabric, that’s our claim, that we are putting up an American flag on the Fourth of July,” said Bryan Register with the Williamson County Patriots. “And it’s really weird for people to get mad about that.”

After hearing about the display, the Williamson County Grays Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans showed up.

“We don’t normally come out on the Fourth of July, but I was at the Fourth of July parade in Belton when I got word that these people were covering up the confederate memorial here, which to us is a gross violation,” member Shelby Little said.

A Williamson County spokesperson told KXAN county officials removed the covering peacefully, adding it’s a public monument and the fabric interfered with the public’s ability to view it.