Guests displaced after hotel fire in Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Guests at a central Texas hotel were taken to a church after a large fire damaged a four-story hotel Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in the city of Killeen around 8:30 p.m. Several agencies helped get the fire under control just after midnight.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Firefighters report two others had taken themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to Killeen Fire Department, the hotel was reported to be at full occupancy of all 102 rooms at the time of the fire.

Guests were taken to Skyline Baptist Church where the American Red Cross will assist.

The Killeen Fire Department has not reported the cause of the fire, but it says efforts to fight it were hindered due to an automatic sprinkler system being out of service because of frozen pipes.