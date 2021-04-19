‘Heartbroken’: Texas school district says 2 students among 3 killed in Austin shooting

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas school district identified two of the three victims of an Austin shooting as a current and former student Monday morning.

The Elgin Independent School District superintendent Jodi Duron said Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III were killed Sunday and both were active in the district, both academically and athletically.

Duron said Alyssa left the district in the fall, but was a student from 2009 to 2020.

“She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team,” Duron said.

Willie was a captain of the high school football team and signed to play college football at the University of North Texas.

Willie. We love you man. Alyssa we love you. This ain’t right. My soul is hurting right now. We are in need of a healing Lord pic.twitter.com/iAnXs64ekD — Omasha Brantley (@CoachOBrantley) April 18, 2021

“He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” Duron said. He was a National Honor Society member and he “represented the very best of Elgin ISD.”

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls,” Duron said.

Grief counselors and other professionals are available for students, staff and family members to help them cope with the tragedy, Duron said.

While the suspect and one of the victims have the same last name, it’s still unclear if they are related. The third victim has not been identified.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was taken into custody by authorities Monday morning after a manhunt. Police said Broderick had a pistol at the time of his arrest but no shots were fired. He was found walking on Old Kimbro Road outside Manor, and authorities say 911 calls tipped them off to his location.

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020, according to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records. He bonded out of jail days after his arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.