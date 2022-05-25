Heroes emerge during chaos at Robb Elementary School

(NewsNation) — Frantic parents smashed windows and doors. Police officers stormed a barricaded classroom and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Teachers died trying to shield their students.

Amid all the carnage and chaos created by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who is accused of murdering 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday, heroes emerged, as well.

Parents, some of whom were barefoot, others clad in their work attire, desperately and bravely smashed windows and doors at Robb Elementary, breaking glass to free students who were still inside the school as the shooter unleashed horror inside the building.

There was also the unidentified Border Patrol agents, who, despite some being off duty, rushed into Robb Elementary School, found a way past the barricade the shooter had created in the 4th grade classroom he shot and killed 21 people in, and faced the killer. The Border Patrol agents shot and killed Ramos, who was armed with an AR-15, in that classroom.

Countless other police officers, like the school district security officer who was injured while exchanging gunfire with Ramos outside of the school, and the two Uvalde police officers who exchanged fire with Ramos after he ran into the school, should be considered heroes, as well.

But of course, there are the teachers. Adults in the building did everything they could to protect and shield their students from the heinous violence being committed in their school. Eva Mireles, 44, died trying to shield her students, as did 46-year-old Irma Garcia.

Mireles’ daughter posted a tribute to her on social media, in which she said, “I want to thank you Mom for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be so proud to be your daughter.”

Garcia had just been named “Teacher of the Year” at Robb Elementary School.