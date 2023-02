Frantz Beasley is walking 500 miles to raise awareness for sex trafficking. Image via @frantz_beasley

(NewsNation) — One man is walking 500 miles to raise awareness about sex trafficking and its disproportionate impact on women of color.

Frantz Beasley joined “NewsNation Prime” to talk about his fight against what he calls, a “silent epidemic” of sex trafficking in this country, and his hopes for sparking a national conversation.

