Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer has died and another was injured Monday morning during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest, authorities said.

Both officers were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city’s northeast side around 7:30 a.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news conference. Authorities didn’t identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest.

“This has been a tragic day today,” Turner said. “It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous.”

Police Chief Troy Finner said the other officer is in stable condition. The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.