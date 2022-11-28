Houston residents under boil water notice

(NewsNation) — Houston’s 2.2 million residents are being told they must boil their tap water before drinking or using it to brush their teeth, cook or bathe.

People need to boil water for at least 2-3 minutes and then let it cool before drinking or using it to be safe.

A power outage at a water plant caused the pressure to drop, which triggered a regulatory requirement to issue a boil water notice. The pressure is what prevents contaminants from getting into water.

The notice was issued six hours after the pressure drop, but officials say anyone who drank water prior to the boil water order should still be safe and that it is just a precaution.

Residents in the affected area should also avoid using water or ice from automated dispensers.

Samples are being collected to determine the safety of the water and when the order can be lifted.