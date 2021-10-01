Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — An employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student, police said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

The shooter shot a door, then entered the school, where he shot a school employee in the back, Finner said. He did not identify either person by name and said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

The school says no students were hurt.

Live TV footage from the school showed students crying and holding each other as ambulances with their lights flashing navigated caution tape and law enforcement officials to get to the school. Parents could be seen imploring officers for information.

A line of students in masks streamed out of the school just before 1 p.m., holding their hands up to show officers they were not carrying a weapon. Multiple students told reporters that they saw blood while leaving the building.