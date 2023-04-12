Houston teacher charged with smuggling migrants into Texas

(NewsNation) — A Houston teacher is facing felony charges after being accused of smuggling four migrants into the country.

Brandon Gracia was arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office. Four illegal immigrants, including two young women, were inside the car.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe told NewsNation social media is often used by cartels to recruit Americans. Authorities said Gracia was being paid to pick up the four migrants and drive them to Houston.

“What we’re gathering is he was contacted on social media, wanted to make some quick money, came to the border and picked up at a pre-determined location and was headed back to Houston,” Coe told KRIV-TV in Houston.

Gracia is an employee of the Houston Independent School District, the Houston Chronicle reported. The 26-year-old middle school teacher presented his district ID card when he was stopped.

It’s not just people like Gracia who are recruited to smuggle migrants.

Donald Ray Graves, a confirmed Bloods gang member, and Najoua Jabarie Harris are both suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting in Louisiana. Dashcam video shows them trying to get away from troopers in Texas.

Coe was there.

“He could have easily killed somebody in my county, and that is what I’ve been facing every day with all this,” Coe said of the high-speed chase Tuesday on “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

Once caught, the troopers say they discovered six migrants in the car from Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador in the vehicle. Two handguns were also seized.

Coe explained most of the American smugglers are recruited through social media.

“One of the things we’re seeing is they’re getting all this information, they’re being recruited off social media, whether it be Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and they’re promised big money for very little work,” he said.

Both men are now in federal custody and facing charges for human smuggling.