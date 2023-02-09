Houston Zoo reports pelican enclosure vandalized

(NewsNation) — The Houston Zoo is investigating after zookeepers found an opening in a pelican enclosure that appears to have been vandalized.

The 4-inch gap in the mesh fencing surrounding the habitat was discovered Monday, the zoo said in a statement. No animals in the exhibit were missing or harmed.

“The gap appears to be the result of vandalism. Out of an abundance of caution, all other animal areas were closely examined, and nothing similar was found,” the zoo said in a statement. “Zoo security also informed the Houston Police Department who sent officers out to look at the area.”

The report of the damaged enclosure comes on the heels of a string of similar incidents in the last month at the Dallas Zoo.

A clouded leopard that went missing was found Jan. 13 after a daylong search, and officials said they found evidence that the cat’s habitat had been intentionally cut. They also revealed that cuts had been made in a monkey habitat.

Two weeks later, officials said two emperor tamarin monkeys went missing from their enclosure that was “intentionally compromised.” The monkeys were later found inside a Texas home.

The man accused of stealing the monkeys said he’d do it all again. Davion Irvin, 24, said he loves animals and that if he’s released from jail, he would steal more, according to court documents.

Irvin was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there.