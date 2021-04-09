‘I don’t understand why’: Sister of Bryan, Texas shooting victim says family is in shock

BRYAN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Three hours after authorities identified 40-year-old Timothy Smith as the man killed in a mass shooting at a Bryan, Texas cabinet store, his sister said his family was stunned to learn he was gone.

“We’re all still in shock,” Brittany Jackl said from Jacksonville, Florida. “I don’t think it’s really all hit us yet.”

Smith was at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday when one of his colleagues, identified by Bryan Police as Larry Bollin, 27, shot him and 5 others. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville Texas Highway Patrol office, was shot during the apprehension of the suspect. As of noon Friday, three people were still in the hospital, including Tovar.

“Trooper Tovar remains in serious but stable condition,” the department shared on social media Friday morning. “He is currently receiving outstanding care, surrounded by his family and friends while his fellow troopers hold watch.”

Texas DPS added that two people were in critical condition, and two other victims are stable.

Police did not know a motive for the mass shooting in the hours after Bollin’s arrest. According to Bryan PD, Bollin was arrested by DPS in Grimes County, charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

“My brother was a good loving man, and nobody deserve that, nobody,” Jackl said about her brother’s death. “It’s not okay.”

“I don’t understand why my nephews now have to grow up without a daddy,” Jackl said of his 14- and 8-year-old sons. “I don’t think I’m ever going to understand that.”

Smith has two sons from a previous marriage and lived in Bryan with his wife of two years, according to Jackl. His father lives in Mineola, Texas, a 170-mile drive north.