Improvised Explosive Device intercepted at Arizona port of entry

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona intercepted an Improvised Explosive Device bound for the United States at a port of entry in Douglas earlier this month.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, an Improvised Explosive Device, or IED, can come in many forms, “ranging from a small pipe bomb to a sophisticated device capable of causing massive

damage and loss of life.”

Officers found the destructive device, made using a mini M&M container and black electrical tape, in a vehicle on May 6. Blue and red wires were exposed at the end of the container.

Although it was found by CBP, the device was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security is handling the investigation. NewsNation has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations for more information.

“A complete search of the vehicle was conducted after the (Arizona Department of Public Safety) had removed the destructive device with no additional items located,” the CBP said.