(NewsNation) — A year after winter storms wreaked havoc on Texas’ power grid and left more than 4 million people without power, concerns are growing over how the grid will handle intense summer heat.

The state’s energy company is seeing near-record demand levels as temperatures have soared into the triple digits this week.

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to discuss how the grid is handling the increased demand.