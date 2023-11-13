Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Police talk about evidence from phones

Kaitlin Armstrong, right, sits with her defense after pleading not guilty during the first day of her trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Armstrong is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — An Austin Police Department detective testified Monday that Kaitlin Armstrong’s iPhone was viewing pictures of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson 10 days before the professional cyclist died.

Armstrong is accused of killing Wilson, who was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at a friend’s house May 11, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Wilson had a brief romantic relationship with Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist, while on a break with Armstrong, with whom he’d had an “on-again, off-again” relationship.

Monday marked the seventh day of testimony in the trial.

APD forensic detective Daniel Portnoy said he extracted data from Strickland and Wilson’s phones but could not get a read on Armstrong’s because it had been factory reset the morning after Wilson’s killing.

Another extraction report from the police showed nearly 100 contacts blocked on Strickland’s phone, including Wilson. However, Christine Wall, which was Strickland’s name for Wilson in his phone, was not blocked, Portnoy said.

Defense attorneys questioned Portnoy over whether the data could tell who blocked the contacts from Strickland’s phone, to which the detective said it could not.

Last week, the court heard from a number of witnesses, including crime scene specialists, Austin Police Department officers, friends of Armstrong and even Strickland himself.

Two friends of Armstrong’s testified that they remember Armstrong saying she wanted to kill Wilson out of jealousy. Austin Police Department Detective Richard Spitler also said on the stand that he believes evidence shows Armstrong was jealous, and this could be a potential motive.

There was no court on Friday due to Veteran’s Day being that Saturday. Thursday’s testimony ended with a digital forensic detective from the APD going through GPS data he analyzed with Armstrong’s Jeep, NewsNation local affiliate KXAN reported. An interactive map presented by the state shows the Jeep in the east Austin neighborhood where Wilson was shot on the night of the killing.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors had displayed home surveillance videos they said put Armstrong’s Jeep near the home as well, KXAN wrote. Armstrong’s DNA, according to police, was also on Wilson’s bike in the grass near the murder scene.

However, the defense team for Armstrong has argued that no cameras caught the accused herself at Wilson’s friend’s home.

NewsNation local affiliate KXAN contributed to this article.