Man charged with killing Houston-area deputy arrested, police say

(NewsNation Now) — After a brief manhunt, the 51-year-old man who has been charged with fatally shooting a Texas deputy during a traffic stop has been taken into custody, law enforcement announced Wednesday.

“Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in Mexico earlier today,” Houston police said. “We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.”

Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said investigators identified the accused shooter as Oscar Rosales.

Authorities allege Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle, then got back in his car and drove away.

“We have video evidence of him shooting our constable,” Finner said during a news conference. He declined to provide more information about the video evidence, citing the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales, and authorities were offering a reward of $60,000 for information leading to his arrest, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Authorities said that Rosales’ common-law wife, Reina Marquez, 40, and his brother, Henri Marquez, 42, have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. Court records did not list attorneys for either Henri or Reina Marquez who could speak on their behalf.

Both are accused of tampering with Rosales’ car in an attempt to cover up his involvement in Galloway’s shooting death, according to Finner and court records.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself.

Galloway had been with the Constable’s Office for about 12 and a half years, Heap said. The deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who Heap said were “broken up” over the death.

Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister, Heap said.

