Man posts video on Facebook after getting shot by police during traffic stop; officer on leave

Editor’s Note: The video in this article is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man in Sweetwater, Texas was arrested after he went live on Facebook, saying he had been shot by police during a traffic stop.

James Hearin, 41, was shot by police in Sweetwater Thursday morning.

Sweetwater Police Detective Cory Stroman confirms the officer was placed on leave pending the results of that investigation, which is policy following every officer-involved shooting.

The suspect, James Hearin, was pulled over on Thursday morning for a routine traffic stop, and an “escalation of the situation” resulted in officers shooting him multiple times.

Hearin went live on Facebook in the aftermath of the shooting, showing his busted-out windows and injuries as he fled from police.

In the video, he says he was pulled over for a traffic stop, and he refused to open his door or window, so police their guns and shot him. Hearin also said he was shot in the stomach and in the arm.

“I’m scared to death,” Hearin said in the video, where he admits to being a felon.

Hearin was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. He was hospitalized for his injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Additional charges will be filed at the conclusion of the Texas Rangers investigation.