(NewsNation) — Muslims in Albuquerque are on edge as the murders of three Muslim men — killed ambush style — have take place in just the last two weeks.

Another Muslim man was killed late in 2021.

In response, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is sending more police resources, including security around schools and mosques, amid worry the persons responsible for the death of the Muslim men could strike again.

“We have members of our Muslim community who are afraid to participate in everyday activities, things they should never be afraid to do. Things like shopping, praying, going to school,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

In the meanwhile, police are looking for a dark gray or silver Volkswagen with tinted windows, which is believed to be connceted to the murders.

The most recently murdered man, Naeem Hussain, was shot and killed in a parking lot just hours after he attended the funeral for two of the other victims last Friday.

Naeem was a refugee from Pakistan and just opened his own trucking business.

One week ago, Muhammad Hussain — a city planning and land use director — was killed just a block from his house.

Days earlier, Aftab Hussein was also murdered near his apartment.

Mohammad Ahmadi was the first in the string of killings. He was murdered behind the market he owned in November of last year.

“The definition of a serial killer is a person who commits three murders or more. And you have four people who have been killed, allegedly by the same person in the same fashion, targeting the same group of people. We don’t struggle with terms but we tell it like it is. A serial killer is a serial killer,” said Nihad Awad, executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations

However, contary to Awad’s assertion, investigators have yet to reveal what led them to suspect a particular car was involved in the slayings.

Furthermore, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday that they would “bring this person or these persons to justice,” suggsting they have not narrowed the suspects down to one individual.

President Joe Biden denounced the killings on Twitter.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” he said. “While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

The FBI has been called in to help with the investigation. Local police at the news conference Sunday declined to provide many details about the investigation, only saying that there were “several things in common” with the four homicides.