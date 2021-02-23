Massive fire erupts after train, 18-wheeler collide in Texas

CAMERON, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A train derailed after colliding with an 18-wheeler in central Texas on Tuesday, sending a ball of flames and thick black smoke into the air.

The crash took place at a railroad crossing in Milam County near Cameron at around 6:40 a.m. CST. No one was hurt in the collision, NewsNation affiliate KXAN reported.

The train was carrying hazardous material at the time, though fortunately the fire did not reach the car containing it.

“There was some hazardous materials a little farther back, so by the grace of God we were saved on that one,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.

White said BNSF Railway arrived at the scene promptly and, “disconnected and moved the hazardous cargo out of range of the fire.”

Approximately 13 of the 110 train cars derailed. Five of those cars were carrying gasoline and caught fire.

“The train was carrying in the front compartments coal and gasoline and so that’s what caused the huge fire and all the smoke,” White said.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe and BNSF confirmed the train’s derailment, NewsNation affiliate KWKT reported.

The crash did cause a house to burn down nearby, but everyone inside was able to evacuate safely.

“We do have some elderly people that we’ve evacuated from their homes and it does appear that one home has burned that was close to the tracks, but other than that, everybody seems to be safe and good,” White said.

Currently, there is a voluntary evacuation for the nearby town. Only people right by the accident scene are part of a mandatory evacuation.

“There’s no more threat at this point. It’s just put the fire out and clean the mess up,” White said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also on the scene and will be leading the crash investigation.

NewsNation affiliates KXAN and KWKT contributed to this report.